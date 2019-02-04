Rami Malek recalls his experience with Bryan Singer after #MeToo claims

After getting ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple individuals, Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer has now been spoken out against by lead Rami Malek who recalls his experience of working with him as ‘unpleasant.’



The infamous filmmaker who was sacked from his directorial roles weeks prior to the production coming to a close, has been called out by numerous people over the years for alleged sexual misconduct and now the lead actor and Oscar nominee Rami Malek also has words of disappointment to say regarding his work experience.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Malek addressed the issue saying: “My heart goes out to anyone who has to live through anything like what I've heard and what is out there.”

“I can appreciate so much what they've been through and how difficult this must be for them. In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that, it's a horrible thing,” he added.

“I've sat here and talked about how everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard. In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that's about what I can say about it at this point,” he revealed.