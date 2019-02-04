Happy Chinese New Year: All you need to know about the Spring Festival

It's almost time to bid adieu to the Year of Dog and welcome the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday (February 5).



Compared to new year celebrations in the west, Chinese New Year is a 15-day celebration with many preparations and traditions!

Following is a break-down of all the characteristics that the Chinese New Year celebration entails:

Important Traditions

Decorations are an important tradition of Chinese New Year and red is the main color of the festival.

Important Dates

Timeline of activities

Red Envelopes

Similar to gift giving during Christmas, giving red envelopes with money is an important tradition during Chinese New Year.

Family Time

The central theme of Chinese New Year is family. Regardless where you are living or working, people will return to their home city to spend time with their family during CNY.

Chinese New Year Superstitions



