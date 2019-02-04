close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Two killed in US plane crash

CALIFORNIA: At least two people were killed and two others sustained injuries after a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in California on Sunday.

A twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda, in Orange County, just after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two people were killed in the incident, and two others were transported to a nearby hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted. It was unclear if they were in the house or the plane.

