Police to investigate payment of ransom for Dr Ibraheem Khalil's release

QUETTA: Investigation would be carried out into release from abduction of Neurosurgeon Ibrahim Khail after payment of ransom of Rs50 million, Deputy Inspector General Police Quetta Abdul Razaq Cheema said on Friday.

Speaking to the media, he said the police would record statement of Dr Ibraheem Khalil about his kidnapping and release and take action against the elements involved in his kidnapping.

Also read: Abducted Quetta doctor returns home after paying Rs50 million ransom

Dr Khalil, a doctor at Quetta Civil Hospital, was kidnapped from Shehbaz Twon on December 13.

On January 30, Khalil returned home, with a doctors' body claiming that he was released after payment of ransom of up to Rs50 million.

Dr Zahir Mandokhel, Chairman of Doctors's Action Committee, had told media that the government had no role in Khalil's release from abduction.

He said The surgeon was released in Karachi from where he travelled to Quetta.

On Thursday, the committee's General Body meeting called payment of ransom government's failure, demanding that the family be compensated for the financial loss.

The meeting also called for arrest of the kidnappers and stringent security measures for protection of doctors.