Abducted Quetta doctor reaches home

QUETTA: Ibrahim Khalil, a neurosurgeon who went missing from the provincial capital last month, has reached home, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Doctors Action Committee has confirmed that the doctor has reached home.

According to the TV channel , Khalil who kidnapped on December 13 has been by unknown men in Chaman .

The doctor hailed a taxi to reach home after being released on Maal Road in Chaman.

Quoting the Taxi driver, the TV channel reported that the doctor wearing blood stained clothes seemed injured.

Doctors organizations in Quetta were boycotting OPDs to protest the kidnapping of Ibrahim Khalil.