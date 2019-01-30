close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 30, 2019

Abducted Quetta doctor reaches home

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 30, 2019

QUETTA: Ibrahim Khalil, a neurosurgeon who went missing from the provincial capital last month, has reached home, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Doctors Action Committee has confirmed that the doctor  has reached home.

 According to the TV channel , Khalil who kidnapped on December 13 has been by unknown men in Chaman .

The doctor hailed a taxi to reach  home after being released on Maal Road in Chaman.

Quoting the Taxi driver, the TV channel reported that the doctor wearing blood stained clothes  seemed  injured.

Doctors organizations in Quetta were boycotting OPDs to protest the kidnapping of Ibrahim Khalil.

Latest News

More From Pakistan