Thu Jan 31, 2019
Pakistan

January 31, 2019

PMLN leaders meet Nawaz Sharif in Kotlakhpat Jail

Thu, Jan 31, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders are visiting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kotlakhpat prison today, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The Jail authorities has fixed Thursday as meeting day for visitors.

Muslim League leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, Muhsahid Hussain Syed, Saia Afzal Tarar had reached the prison to meet the party Supreme Leader who has been severing his jail term in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Nawaz uses Ghalib's poetry to explain his troubles

Nawaz Sharif said the government should open Multan Motorway keeping in view difficulties facing the people.

Nawaz Sharif is  serving a seven-year jail term after being convicted in a corruption case known as Al-Azizia reference.

