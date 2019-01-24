Nawaz uses Ghalib's poetry to explain his troubles

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz used Ghalib's poetry to explain his state of affairs in Kotlakhpat prison as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders visited him in the detention facility where he is serving jail term.

The Jail authorities has fixed Thursday as meeting day for visitors.

According to Geo News, when the visitors asked him about his heath, the incarcerated PMLN supreme leader said "Un Kay Dekhay Se Jo Aa Jati Hai Mun Pe Ronaq, Wo Samjhtay Hain Bemar Ka Haal Acha Hai".

Sharif said his health was good and spirits high.

He said he is not shown any list of visitors by jail administration. "I welcome anyone who comes here," he was quoted by Geo News as saying.

During his conversation with the PMLN leaders, Nawaz Sharif said he took measures for economic development and betterment of the country but the current situation saddens him.

He said he left no stone unturned for CPEC for Pakistan's prosperity, adding that it would be great loss to the country if the CPEC is halted.

Nawaz Sharif said the government should open Multan Motorway keeping in view difficulties facing the people.

The PMLN supreme leader also expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in Sahiwal incident, expressing his desire for holding a transparent inquiry.

TV reports meanwhile said Nawaz Sharif's mother and daughter Maryam Nawaz also visited him in the prison.

A large number of PMLN workers gathered outside the prison and chanted slogans as Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived.