Sarfraz should remain captain till 2019 World Cup, says Wasim Akram

KARACHI: Former skipper and legendary cricket allrounder Wasim Akram on Monday strongly supported Sarfraz Ahmed to lead Pakistan’s captain till the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Wasim Akram said that Sarfraz had received punishment over his racist comments.

"We highlighted Sarfraz's mistake all over the world. The social media raised the issue from time to time. There are a few people who are happy over the ban," he said.

Wasim Akram stressed on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to appoint a vice-captain as soon as possible.

The former captain said: "Shoaib Malik won't be in the team after World Cup. Sarfaraz should remain captain. The PCB must appoint a vice-captain soon," he said.

The former fast bowler said that Pakistan needs a long term captain.

Wasim Akram said that obviously tempers are high on bad performances but dressing room talks should not be leaked out.

Sarfraz was suspended for four matches after accepting that he was in breach of the ICC’s Anti-Racism Code for Participants following an incident that occurred during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban.

Sarfaraz aimed a comment at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo which resulted in Sarfaraz being charged with an offence under the Code, namely; “Engaging in any conduct (whether through the use of language, gestures or otherwise) which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person in the position of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, Umpire Support Personnel or any other person (including a spectator) on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin.”

The Pakistan skipper will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series as well as the first two matches of the T20I series to follow.