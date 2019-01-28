Video: Kevin Pietersen left heartbroken after another rhino poached

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has declared a war against poaching of rhinos.



Taking to Twitter on Monday, the visibly-upset South African-born cricketer shared a disturbing video showing the poached rhino.

“I don’t know what to say. Another rhino poached. Greed,” the teary-eyed cricket legend said.

“We flew into a crime scene today. Mother & calf shot dead! This War Needs To Stop!,” he tweeted.

He is a champion of the anti-poaching cause and previously told Sky Sports that awareness needs to grow with a rhino getting killed in Africa “every eight hours”.



Poaching numbers have skyrocketed in South Africa in recent years with mid-year stats indicating that South Africa is heading for 1000 poached rhino in 2017 – the fifth year in a row where the total will exceed 1000.

