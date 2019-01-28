Video: Kevin Pietersen left heartbroken after another rhino poached

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has declared a war against poaching of rhinos.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the visibly-upset South African-born cricketer shared a disturbing video showing the poached rhino.
“I don’t know what to say. Another rhino poached. Greed,” the teary-eyed cricket legend said.
“We flew into a crime scene today. Mother & calf shot dead! This War Needs To Stop!,” he tweeted.
He is a champion of the anti-poaching cause and previously told Sky Sports that awareness needs to grow with a rhino getting killed in Africa “every eight hours”.
Poaching numbers have skyrocketed in South Africa in recent years with mid-year stats indicating that South Africa is heading for 1000 poached rhino in 2017 – the fifth year in a row where the total will exceed 1000.
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has declared a war against poaching of rhinos.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, the visibly-upset South African-born cricketer shared a disturbing video showing the poached rhino.
“I don’t know what to say. Another rhino poached. Greed,” the teary-eyed cricket legend said.
“We flew into a crime scene today. Mother & calf shot dead! This War Needs To Stop!,” he tweeted.
He is a champion of the anti-poaching cause and previously told Sky Sports that awareness needs to grow with a rhino getting killed in Africa “every eight hours”.
Poaching numbers have skyrocketed in South Africa in recent years with mid-year stats indicating that South Africa is heading for 1000 poached rhino in 2017 – the fifth year in a row where the total will exceed 1000.