Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali's family pens emotional note: May you find your own inner Fati

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali of 'Top Chef' fame passed away on Friday after battling cancer for a prolonged period of time.



Fatima, who had moved to New York at the age of 18, succumbed to terminal cancer, after she was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects bone and soft tissue, in October 2018.

Shortly after her death, Fatima's family issued a heartfelt statement on social media.

“Fatima was at home with us, surrounded by her loved ones and beloved cat Mr Meow, when she left us in the early hours of the morning,” it began. “When someone as bright, young and vivacious as Fati passes, the only metaphor that seems to fit is that of a star — a beacon in the darkness. For all the comfort and beauty they offer us, stars, too, are impermanent and this morning, a great one was snuffed out," the post reads.

“Though she’s no longer here, her spirit will continue to steer us. We hope that you, too, will listen to her lessons: Live your life as she did — to the fullest. Pursue your passion; spread love and joy; be kind and forgiving and be generous. Fati will always be a part of us and if you look deep enough, you may find your own inner Fati," it adds.

Fatima's family also expressed gratitude to everyone for lending support to her.



"We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our now broken hearts. We’re eternally grateful for the love – from strangers on the street, all her doctors and nurses who did their best, the chefs and hospitality friends who are now our extended family and the big wigs that reached out to see how they can make Fati’s dreams a reality. This has been a truly humbling experience and even as she began to leave us, Fatima showed us how we should live.”

Fatima had gone on to win hearts when she competed on Top Chef: Colorado and managed to become one of the most-loved contestants by the audience as well as her competitors. She exited the show after securing the prestigious top seventh place.

Bravely looking death in the eye, Fatima had also appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show in November, where she expressed her desire of travelling the world to dine in and eat at her favourite places globally.