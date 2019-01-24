Five killed in Florida bank shooting

FLORIDA: A gunman killed at least five people on Wednesday in a SunTrust Bank in in Sebring, a town south of Orlando.

According to Police Chief, the suspect called authorities to say he had entered the bank in Sebring and began shooting. The suspect, who was identified as Zephen Xaver, 21, is in custody.



After negotiators failed to convince the suspect to leave the bank, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the building and continued to talk to him, police said. He eventually surrendered and is now in custody.

"We have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered," Police Chief Karl Hoglund told a news conference.