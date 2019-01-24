Kohli, Dhoni's amazing ride on unique vehicle in New Zealand: Watch

OAKLAND : I ndian cricket team's skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni enjoyed the ride of the unique wheels after India's win over New Zealand in the first ODI in Napier.



The video making rounds on social media in which Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni can be seen riding the segway after the match at the stadium in New Zealand.

Dhoni and Kholi , in video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter, can be seen enjoying a good time on the segway in Napier. Both the players had great fun while taking ride of the new wheels that also entertained the rest of the teammates were present to enjoy the moments.

They seemed to be fond of two-wheelers as they show a common love for riding with blissful gesture, bringing smile upon the faces of their hundreds of fans around the world.



On Wednesday, India clinched the first One-day International vs New Zealand in Napier.