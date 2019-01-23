close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
January 23, 2019

Sarah Sanders derides lawmaker Oscasio-Cortez's claim that world will end in 12 years

Wed, Jan 23, 2019
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders-File photo

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday ridiculed Democratic lawmaker Oscasio-Cortez for her recent claim that the world will end in 12 years due to climate change.

According to Fox News, Sarah said US administration has little need for New York Democratic Representative's thoughts.

Oscasio-Cortez-File photo 

""I don't think we're going to listen to [Ocasio-Cortez] on much of anything -- particularly not on matters we're gonna leave in the hands of a much, much higher authority -- and certainly, not listen to the freshman congresswoman on when the world may end," thh White House Secretary said during an interview with Fox News' "Hannity".

Also read: Dancing video of star Democrat lights up Twitter -- as troll bid falls flat

According to Fox News, Oscasio-Cortez on Monday claimed that climate change constituted "our World War II". She said "Millenials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us are looking up and we are like: The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don't address climate change and your biggest issue is, how are we gonna pay for it".

