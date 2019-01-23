Sarfraz's comment on Andile Phehlukwayo lands him in trouble

DURBAN: The Pakistani cricket team's skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who has been in the hot waters for his poor performance in recent series, on Tuesday passed inappropriate comments on Andile Phehlukwayo during the 2nd ODI against South Africa.



Sarfraz Ahmed's distasteful comment on South African player has left him in trouble as he was caught on the broadcast stump mics and discussed by the commentators.

A video making rounds on social media clearly indicates the statement he allegedly passed against Andile Phehlukwayo.

"Hey black [man], where is your mother sitting? What [kind of prayer] did you ask her to say for you today?"

The Pakistani cricket captain made the comment as South Africa were in their 37th over and Shaheen Afridi delivered ball in the second of five ODIs in the Pakistan-South Africa series. Soon after, commentator Mike Haysman asked his fellow Ramiz Raja: "What's he saying there Ramiz?"

To which, Raja said: "Difficult really to translate that. It's a big long sentence."

Andile Phehlukwayo guided South Africa to a series-levelling win in a second one-day international against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday.



Social media was, consequently, in an uproar after a despondent Ahmed's comment and people slammed him for his inappropriate words.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's legendary cricketers, including Shuaib Akhter also disliked Sarfraz's distasteful comment, saying captain should be responsible and avoid indulging any such controversy during the game.