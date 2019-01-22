Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh may face long court battle in property dispute

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita Singh and her aunt Tahira Bimbat have staked claim over property worth crores in Clement Town area of Dehradun city, Indian media reported.



Hindustan Times reported that Amrita and daughter Simmba starrer Sara Ali Khan last week had lodged a police complaint stating that the property belonged to them.

Legal experts are of the view that both Amrita Singh and Tahira Bimbat are likely to face a dragging court battle for a final settlement.



Also, Khushi Ram, the caretaker of the property, has lodged a complaint with the police pleading protection of the property.

The Hindustan Times reported that dispute arose when Amrita’s uncle, Madhusudan, who was suffering from cancer, died some days back.

According to police they were examining the complaints from Amrita and Khushi would file a final report in the civil court.