Important day for PTI tomorrow: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that tomorrow is an important day for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as the party is going to present its ‘Economic Agenda’ before the people.



Taking to twitter, the minister stated that in the initial five months of the government the focus was on to address the disastrous economic policies ruining the country and to mitigate the financial mess the previous governments have created.

The PTI is now giving its 'Economic Vision' and 2019 is the year of achieving those targets, he added.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar is going to unveil mini-budget that is called supplementary finance bill and macroeconomic framework before the Parliament tomorrow (Wednesday).

The government, the sources said, decided to reduce and abolish RD on 150 items at least against 250 items recommended by the Ministry of Commerce for waiving off RD on items related to industries including raw materials on electronics, engineering, chemicals and other sectors.

It is proposed that the slab of 21 percent will be brought down to 20 percent, 16 percent to 15 percent, 11 percent to 10 percent and 6 percent to 5 percent through upcoming finance bill.

On income tax side, the government is going to provide exemption of income tax for banking sector on the provision of loan for low cost housing in the country in the coming supplementary finance bill.