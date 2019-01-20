Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan may finally go out on a date

It looks like cupids up above have finally taken notice of Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan’s crush on actor Kartik Aaryan as the latter finally addressed the adoration she has expressed for him on multiple occasions.



The 28-year-old Luka Chuppi actor was asked during a media interaction at an event whether he would like to go on a date with the Bollywood diva.

The actor gleefully replied that he is ever ready: s far as coffee date is concerned, Sara’s mother (Amrita Singh) has told her that ‘you should stop talking about it because you have said it many times and now let Kartik react on it’.”

“So, I can just say that I am ready for a coffee date. Sara just needs to tell me the time and place,” he added.

The two had previously garnered awes from all around when Sara’s Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh had played cupid and introduced her to her crush.

Earlier, reports had also been circulating that the two may be starring together in director Imtiaz Ali’s next as well which is said to be a rom-com. Addressing this hearsay, Kartik stated: “I think this question could be better answered by Imtiaz sir about. Till the time, he doesn’t give conformation on the same I won’t be be able to comment on it.”