Maria Sharapova's boyfriend ecstatic after she defeats defending champion Wozniacki

After reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, a wave of elation swept over Maria Sharapova’s fans but in particularly one special fan of the tennis star was ecstatic at the win.

Following the success, the 31-year-old tennis player’s boyfriend Alexander Gilkes expressed his elation over seeing his significant other’s feat as he revealed on Instagram.

“So happy and proud. One hell of a fight @mariasharapova. Valiantly won.

On to the 4th round at @australianopen,” he stated.

The five-time Grand Slam winner upset defending champion Caroline Wozniacki to reach the Australian Open on Friday.

Subsequent to the victory, Sharapova stated: “I knew I was going to get a really tough match as she´s the defending champion of this event and it´s no secret she loves this arena.”

"I haven´t played many matches in the last year, especially against top players and these are the ones I train for, so it´s really rewarding to win," she goes on to say.