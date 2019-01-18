Maria Sharapova's boyfriend ecstatic after she defeats defending champion Wozniacki

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, a wave of elation swept over Maria Sharapova’s fans but in particularly one special fan of the tennis star was ecstatic at the win.
Following the success, the 31-year-old tennis player’s boyfriend Alexander Gilkes expressed his elation over seeing his significant other’s feat as he revealed on Instagram.
“So happy and proud. One hell of a fight @mariasharapova. Valiantly won.
On to the 4th round at @australianopen,” he stated.
The five-time Grand Slam winner upset defending champion Caroline Wozniacki to reach the Australian Open on Friday.
Subsequent to the victory, Sharapova stated: “I knew I was going to get a really tough match as she´s the defending champion of this event and it´s no secret she loves this arena.”
"I haven´t played many matches in the last year, especially against top players and these are the ones I train for, so it´s really rewarding to win," she goes on to say.
