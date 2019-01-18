close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
January 18, 2019

WATCH: This Indian umpire will send you into fits of laughter

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 18, 2019

Umpires  are supposed to  be neutral as well as serious observes on the filed to  oversee a game.  

But an Indian umpire  is going viral on social media with his hilarious style of conducting the match.

The  unnamed referee at a cricket match  breaks into   Bollywood style  dance in front of a huge crowd  as  the batsman hits  the ball for a six. 

His reaction  on the fist ball seemed to mock the bowler  and he looked not-so-neutral but on the very next delivery that is declared a wide ball it becomes clear that  instead of enjoying the bowler's ordeal the  umpire was  being himself by using rare signals.

Users on social media are sharing video of the  tennis ball cricket match  with funny comments.

Date and venue of the  match is not  known.  


