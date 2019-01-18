WATCH: This Indian umpire will send you into fits of laughter

Umpires are supposed to be neutral as well as serious observes on the filed to oversee a game.



But an Indian umpire is going viral on social media with his hilarious style of conducting the match.

The unnamed referee at a cricket match breaks into Bollywood style dance in front of a huge crowd as the batsman hits the ball for a six.

His reaction on the fist ball seemed to mock the bowler and he looked not-so-neutral but on the very next delivery that is declared a wide ball it becomes clear that instead of enjoying the bowler's ordeal the umpire was being himself by using rare signals.

Users on social media are sharing video of the tennis ball cricket match with funny comments.

Date and venue of the match is not known.



