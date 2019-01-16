Taliban claims Pakistan putting pressure over Afghan talks: report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Taliban officials have claimed Pakistan was putting pressure on insurgents to open talks with the Afghan government, British news agency Reuters reported.
Reuters quoted a Taliban source as saying that Iran and Qatar were supporting Taliban’s way, but Islamabad was saying what the Afghan government and the United States wanted.
Taliban have refused to talk to the Afghan government, which they dismiss as a puppet regime backed by foreign powers.
Reuters quoting another senior Taliban leader as saying Pakistani authorities arrested and later released senior Taliban leader Hafiz Mohibullah, who has been closely involved in talks the US, this week from Peshawar, this underlines a push by Islamabad to pressure insurgents to open talks with Afghan government.
