Boney Kapoor and other celebs defend Rajkumar Hirani after #MeToo allegations

With acclaimed Indian filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani under fire after sexual harassment allegations placed on him, several of the Bollywood bigwigs have stepped forward defending the director.



Indian film producer Boney Kapoor responded to the allegations by defending the accused and expressing his disbelief at the allegations.

“Rajkumar Hirani is too good a man to do something like this. I don’t believe this allegation. He can never do something like this,” he stated.

On the other hand, Bollywood star Arshad Warsi also came forth in support of the director saying: "I have never seen him behaving badly or doing anything incorrect. So, suddenly hearing this, you think, 'How is this possible?' I cannot say anything till it is all 100 per cent there... One cannot jump to a conclusion. It is not fair."

He added further: "I personally don't like to jump to conclusions and pass my judgement and suddenly start looking at a person differently. I cannot do that. It's not right to do that. What I feel about Rajkumar Hirani? I think he is a fabulous gentleman. He is a lovely guy. My association with him is so long and I have never seen one wrong thing about him.”

Emraan Hashmi was also amongst the list of celebrities coming out in support of Hirani saying: “I don’t want to comment on this. It’s just an allegation. Nothing has been proved as of yet. The director has already dismissed the allegations. Till the time something is not proven, I don’t think it right to comment on this.”

Moreover, actor Dia Mirza also came to his defense saying: “I am deeply distressed by this news. As someone who has known and respects Raju sir for 15 years I can only hope that a due official enquiry is conducted. He is one of the most decent human beings I have ever worked with and I think it would be grossly unjust on my part to speak on this as I do not know the details."

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Rakesh Bedi also asserted: “t is wrong if something like this has happened. Some proof should be provided if something like this has taken place. #MeToo has become a trend where people are coming up with new allegations every day.”