Tue Jan 15, 2019
World

Web Desk
January 15, 2019

Sake Dean Mahomed: Google doodle honours Anglo-Indian author

World

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 15, 2019

Google is  celebrating 260 birth anniversary of   Sake Dean Mahomed, the first Indian author to  publish a book in  English. 

Google created a special doodle that features kitchen ingredients like tamarind and salt, surrounded by celery leaves, to  honour Mahomed. 

Anglo-Indian Mahomed is  credited with  building cultural connections between India and England. 

Mahomed, known as the man of many talents, was one of the first entrepreneurs who gained popularity by building cultural connections between India and England. 

