Sake Dean Mahomed: Google doodle honours Anglo-Indian author

Google is celebrating 260 birth anniversary of Sake Dean Mahomed, the first Indian author to publish a book in English.

Google created a special doodle that features kitchen ingredients like tamarind and salt, surrounded by celery leaves, to honour Mahomed.



Anglo-Indian Mahomed is credited with building cultural connections between India and England.

