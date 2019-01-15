Wife of unpaid federal employee wins $100,000 on lottery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Her husband is one of thousands of federal employees who haven’t been paid due to the US government shutdown -- but a Virginia woman snagged her family some extra income, winning $100,000 and a car in the state lottery.
"I cried. I couldn’t believe it," Carrie Walls said, recalling the moment she realized she had won, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release.
Along with the $100,000, Walls -- who lives in Ashburn, a suburban town near Washington -- also bagged a Ford Expedition SUV.
Around 800,000 federal employees have been on mandatory leave or working without pay for 24 days as US President Donald Trump and Congress wrangle over funding for a wall on the southern border.
On Friday, Congress voted to guarantee federal employees retroactive pay once the shutdown ends.
WASHINGTON: Her husband is one of thousands of federal employees who haven’t been paid due to the US government shutdown -- but a Virginia woman snagged her family some extra income, winning $100,000 and a car in the state lottery.
"I cried. I couldn’t believe it," Carrie Walls said, recalling the moment she realized she had won, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release.
Along with the $100,000, Walls -- who lives in Ashburn, a suburban town near Washington -- also bagged a Ford Expedition SUV.
Around 800,000 federal employees have been on mandatory leave or working without pay for 24 days as US President Donald Trump and Congress wrangle over funding for a wall on the southern border.
On Friday, Congress voted to guarantee federal employees retroactive pay once the shutdown ends.