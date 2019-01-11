Ali Zafar poses with Kaka, Figo; says football coming to Pakistan is a huge win

International football stars Ricardo Kaka and Luis Figo were in Pakistan on a visit aimed at promoting the sport in the country.



The footballers were accorded warmed welcome in Karachi as they landed in the metropolis on Thursday.

Although Pakistan is known as cricket crazy nation, international footballers have also built a huge fan in the country.

Among many fans the former Brazilian and Progesterone star met during their visit was Ali Zafar.

Zafar, whose PSL song "Seeti Baje Ge" gives goosebumps to cricket fans, also proudly posed for a picture with Figo and Kaka and shared it on his Instagram with a caption that read: "Welcome to Pakistan @Kaka and @LuisFigo. International football coming to Pakistan is a huge win"

Thousands of his fans have liked the picture on the photosharing app.