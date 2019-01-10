Meet Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s look-alike ‘Afghan Trudeau’

KABUL: Fans of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are surprised after several picture of look-alike of their leader Afghan national have gone viral on internet.



Salam Maftoon, an Afghan citizen whose fans and followers call him ‘Salam Trudeau’ and Afghan Trudeau’ appeared on a popular Afghan talent contest TV show and his pictures have gone viral.

Salam Maftoon looks a lot like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fans and followers are surprised at the resemblance.

Several pictures of Salam Maftoon have gone viral on social media since he started contesting for the title in the talent quest TV show ‘Afghan Star’.



Afghan Trudeau looks exactly like the Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau if his traditional hat is removed and dressed in formal suit.

Some social media users have commented regarding the resemblance of the two individuals with surprise, stating that ‘They are not sure whether Justin Trudeau is from Afghanistan or Salam Maftoon is from Canada’ while others have said that Afghanistan is home to several look-alikes of famous individuals.

Salam Maftoon is a local traditional singer from northeastern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan and is the student of folkloric signer Mir Maftoon of Badakhshan, Afghan media reported.