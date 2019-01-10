Instagram update: Post to multiple accounts simultaneously

Social media application Instagram has just introduced a new feature that makes it easier for users with multiple accounts to post simultaneously with one tap.

According to a report by Techcrunch citing a spokesperson of the photo-sharing application the new feature has been unveiled for a few users, thereby confirming the change.

"We are rolling out this feature to provide a better experience for people who often post to multiple accounts," he stated.

Moreover, it was revealed that every time a user with multiple accounts is about to share a new post, the option of ‘Post to Other Accounts’ will be emerging underneath the option of tagging people and adding the location to the post.

While the change has been affirmed to be available to all iOS users, its application on Android remains hush as of now.

This marks the latest feature amongst the several that have been introduced recently with the tech giant experimenting with ‘creator accounts’ for prominent profiles of public figures and those surpassing the reach of a regular user, along with the provision of direct voice messaging in December.