Swabi’s 14-yr-old pacer Ahmed whose hero is Imran Khan

DUBAI: 14-year-old Ahmed Khan was Pakistan’s star against Australia where he took three important wickets in first 50-over match of the five-match series at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Wednesday.



Coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi District, cricket legend and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is Ahmed’s hero.

A student of ninth grade, Peshawar Zalmi is his favourite team.

In the video, the young pacer can be seen bowling in straight line giving no room to the Aussies during Wednesday’s clash.

The fast bowler took three wickets for 30 runs in seven overs.

Ahmed dismissed both openers in a probing opening spell that put the tourists on the back foot.

Thanks to Swabi-boy’s heroics, Pakistan U16 recorded a comfortable five-wicket win over Australia U16 in the match.

World Cup winning captain Imran Khan is one of the most famous players of the cricketing world idealized globally for his fast bowling and many young cricketers try to follow his style and passion.