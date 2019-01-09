Watch: Indian club team wins after six wide balls on last delivery

MUMBAI: A video of an Indian cricket match has gone viral on social media, where a team wins the match with a ball to spare in spite needing six runs of the last delivery.



This happened during a match at the Adarsh Cricket Club, where according to India media Maharashtra-based team ended up winning a game with a ball to spare in spite of requiring six runs off the last delivery.

The video shows that the bowler managed to bowl six wide deliveries, handing the game to the batting side, which had probably lost all hope of winning the match.

The side chasing a 76-run target needed six runs with one ball to spare. Unfortunately for the fielding side, the bowler wilted under pressure, bowling six wide balls.