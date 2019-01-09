Watch: Cobra pukes up seven eggs it swallowed after killing a hen

A cobra has been filmed regurgitating seven eggs it had swallowed after killing a hen in India.



The video, shared recently, was recorded in Bhadrak District of Odisha back in August, Hindustan Times reported.

It shows snake catcher Mirza Mohd Arif removing the cobra from the chicken coop it had been hiding in.

The cobra had killed a hen in the hideout and Arif was called in to help with the scary situation.

In the video, Arif can be seen removing the snake from the enclosure. The cobra continues to fight off its capture but Arif keeps a close eye on it. Once it is in an open area, the snake is seen throwing up the eggs it had swallowed most likely to try and attempt a faster escape.

“When a snake slithers on the ground, it’s difficult for it to carry food like eggs inside it. In this instance, the cobra wanted to escape from the public view, so it puked up the eggs fast,” Arif explained.