Truth will be revealed: Alok Nath breaks silence after #MeToo allegations

With the aftermath of the #MeToo movement in India tangling prominent names of the film industry in legal constraints, actor Alok Nath has stepped forward breaking his silence over the entire fiasco regarding his allegations.



After getting accused of sexual assault by a TV and Bollywood screenwriter who later filed a written complaint against him, the 62-year-old actor following his anticipatory bail broke his silence on the matter by wanting to maintain the hush for a while longer.

“The honourable court and my lawyers have advised me to keep completely silent for now. In fact, I’ve been quiet throughout. Maybe, some words escaped my mouth in my state of angst. But otherwise, I’ve been lying absolutely low for the last three months,” he told IANS.

Nath went on to add: “It is not right for me to make any comment at the moment. But yes, we (Alok and his team of lawyers) got anticipatory bail, and we’re very grateful for that. Now, when I am in a position to speak I will have a heart-to-heart with you.”

Moreover, the actor also expressed his gratitude to his wife Ashu saying: “She has been a pillar of strength for me. I am grateful to God that in my journey she has been my co-traveller throughout. She has been with me always. And my truth is her truth, and that’s God’s truth. So I am grateful to God for that.”

Concluding his talk Nath stated: “I cannot preempt anything right now. But one thing I can tell you. This battle will reach its logical conclusion, and the truth, whatever it is, will be revealed.”