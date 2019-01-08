Ranveer, Deepika and Sara Ali Khan rejoice as Simmba reaches new heights

After the unparalleled success of Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, the actors along with other luminaries from the industry got together to celebrate.



The euphoric bash was attended by stalwarts from B-Town who rejoiced the immense success that was received by the Rohit Shetty directorial at the box office with a collection of Rs60 crore internationally and Rs189 crore domestically making it the 11th Bollywood film with the highest collections in the first week of its release.

Amongst the prominent names from the industry that celebrated the film’s triumph were Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone as well as the film’s team consisting of producer Karan Johar, director Rohit Shetty along with the two lead stars.



