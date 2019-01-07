Drake slammed for groping, kissing a girl during his concert

Canadian rapper Drake found himself embroiled in yet another wave of internet censure after a video of him kissing and groping a minor went viral.



The video that has recently come afloat shows the 32-year-old(then 23) on stage at one of his concerts dating back to 2010 where he, 23 back then was spotted dancing with a 17-year-old girl and proceeding to behave inappropriately with her.

“I get in trouble for s—t like this,” he says. “How old are you?”, he can be seen asking to which she responds 17.

“I can’t go to jail yet, man!” he retorts while adding: “Seventeen? How do you look like that? You thick. Look at all this.”

“I had fun. I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way you feel against my chest. I just want to thank you,” he goes on to say.

The inappropriate behavior exhibited by the singer led to him getting massively criticized on social media forums with netizens terming the act ‘predatory’.