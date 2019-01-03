This Rajnikanth-starrer sold 16 tickets per second!

Known as the undisputed king of the Tamil film industry, superstar Rajnikanth is an actor par excellence.



His films are guaranteed to outperform at the box office. However his latest release ‘2.0’, a futuristic sci-fi film, performed to such an extent that it sold 16 tickets per second, a report from online ticketing platform BookMyShow revealed.

The platform listed how Indians consumed out-of-home entertainment this year. The data was compiled after analysing the inputs between December 1, 2017 and December 18, 2018.

BookMyShow report stated that the tickets of Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar multi-lingual film 2.0 sold the fastest, at the rate of 16 per second.

The report further revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ was the highest grossing film in 2018.

The most loved genre was drama, not romance or action and Sunday afternoon was the most preferred show time.

Ashish Hemrajani, CEO and Founder, BookMyShow, said: "The year 2018 witnessed great demand for both movies and live events. On one hand mega blockbusters like 2.0, Padmaavat and Sanju entertained audiences at the box office, on the other, international experiences like Disney's Aladdin and Cirque du Soleil Bazzar left audiences spellbound when it came to live events."

According to the report, Hindi cinema predominantly ruled the roost, followed by Telugu and English.