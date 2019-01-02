close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
January 2, 2019

Don Lemon, a CNN reporter, waves at 'ex-girlfriend' while broadcasting

World

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 02, 2019

CNN reporter Don Lemon was left embarrassed as he waved to a woman while broadcasting to million of television viewers  on New Year's Eve thinking she was his ex-girlfriend.

""I think I see a former college girlfriend in the crowd," Lemon said before he started waving to a woman whom he called  'Michelle'. 

"Oh my god, mom, if you are watching at home, do you remember Michelle?,"he said while reporting from  Spotted Cat in New Orleans.


But the women turned out to be a TV reporter whose sister took to Facebook to correct Don. 

"My sister waved at him not realizing he called her the wrong name. We all died!"  Tiffany Jackman said.".


Latest News

More From World