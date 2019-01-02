Don Lemon, a CNN reporter, waves at 'ex-girlfriend' while broadcasting

CNN reporter Don Lemon was left embarrassed as he waved to a woman while broadcasting to million of television viewers on New Year's Eve thinking she was his ex-girlfriend.



""I think I see a former college girlfriend in the crowd," Lemon said before he started waving to a woman whom he called 'Michelle'.

"Oh my god, mom, if you are watching at home, do you remember Michelle?,"he said while reporting from Spotted Cat in New Orleans.

But the women turned out to be a TV reporter whose sister took to Facebook to correct Don.

"My sister waved at him not realizing he called her the wrong name. We all died!" Tiffany Jackman said.".





