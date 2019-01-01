close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
Pakistan

January 1, 2019

Maulana Tariq Jameel suffers heart attack

Tue, Jan 01, 2019

KARACHI:  Renowned  religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was  admitted to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack on  Tuesday.

According to Geo News, he is recuperating at a private hospital in Lahore's Johar  Town where his condition is out of danger.

Sources in the hospital said that the maulana will undergo an angioplasty. 

