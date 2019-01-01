Maulana Tariq Jameel suffers heart attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was admitted to a hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday.
According to Geo News, he is recuperating at a private hospital in Lahore's Johar Town where his condition is out of danger.
Sources in the hospital said that the maulana will undergo an angioplasty.
