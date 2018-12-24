close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
World

Web Desk
December 24, 2018

Video captures horrific moments tsunami hit Carita, Indonesia

Another video has surfaced on social media and news websites capturing horrific moments when devastating tsunami hit an Indonesian coastal town.

The death toll from a volcano-triggered tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 281, with more than 1,000 people injured, the national disaster agency said Monday, as the desperate search for survivors ramped up.

"The number of victims and damage will continue to rise," said agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

