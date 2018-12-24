Jibran Nasir breaks the internet with stellar dance moves

Rights activist Jibran Nasir may not have secured a seat in the National Assembly but he is winning hearts all over with his impeccable dance moves at comedian Faiza Saleem’s mehendi on Sunday.



In a never-before-seen side of the somber politician, he can be seen shaking a leg and unwinding his festive façade and not being his usual grave and solemn self being furiously vocal against the status quo.

As famed stand-up comedian Faiza Saleem hosted her exuberant mehendi ceremony last night, the 31-year-old activist stole the show and became the highlight of the event, grooving over Billo Hai with actor Mansha Pasha.

In additional videos widely circulating on the internet, the Aik Awam Movement chief can be seen swaying to a restored version Dilbar Dilbar.

After the videos went viral, social media was left in a frenzy with netizens swooning over the lawyer.



