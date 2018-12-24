Erdogan, Trump agreed to avoid power vacuum in Syria: Turkish presidency

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed in a phone conversation Sunday to prevent a power vacuum in Syria after American ground forces withdraw, the Turkish presidency said.

"The two leaders agreed to ensure coordination between their countries´ military, diplomatic and other officials to avoid a power vacuum which could result following any abuse of the withdrawal and transition phase in Syria," the presidency said in a statement.