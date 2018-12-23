Quick guide: How to use PiP mode through WhatsApp web

People using Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp will now be able to use the picture-in-picture mode, according to a WABetaInfo report.



The feature’s rollout has now begun for WhatsApp Web, the platform’s desktop version, soon after it was introduced to the Android app.

This feature will be introduced in phases, and will be available globally in the next few weeks.

Here’s what you need to do.

Check for the latest version of WhatsApp Web: Before considering using the feature, WhatsApp Web users should check the version of the desktop platform in use. The report claims that PiP mode has been introduced in WhatsApp Web version 0.3.1846. This can be manually checked by going through WhatsApp Web > Settings > Help. Since the rollout is in phases, the mode might not show up immediately.

Send/receive videos to contacts/groups: After verifying the desktop version of WhatsApp, users can consider sending videos to their chats, or receive video links. This can be checked by scrolling up/down onto a shared video, and checking if it plays automatically. This can be seen over the right half of the chat screen, where a pop-up of the video begins to play out, alongside audio. Through the same, users can use the timeline bar to pan backward or forward, and even watch the playback on mute.