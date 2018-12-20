IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Players List

Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most sought after international cricket leagues, has revealed the auction list of players and the respective teams they will be seen vouching for.

This time around, the IPL auction had in store for cricket fanatics huge surprises, with fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Rajasthan Royals for a staggering price of Rs. 8.4 crore.

Other big winners include Axar Patel for the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore, and Carlos Brathwaite for Kolkata Knight Riders for the same amount.

Meanwhile, ace Indian cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh was won by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore after being unable to find a bidder in an early round of the auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has roped in Shivam Dube, who smashed five successive sixes in an over in the Ranji game against Baroda just a day before the auction, for Rs 5 crore. Another significant addition to the Bangalore squad was the inclusion of 15-year-old Prayas Ray Barman, who was bought for 1.5 crore.

Following is the list of Royal Challengers Bangalore complete squad:

1. Shimron Hetmyer - Rs 4.2 cr - Batsman

2. Gurkeerat Singh - Rs 50 lakhs - All-rounder

3. Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 20 lakh - Batsman

4. Shivam Dube - Rs 5 cr - All-rounder

5. Heinrich Klaasen - Rs 50 lakh - Wicket-keeper

6. Himmat Singh - Rs 65 lakh - Batsman

7. Milind Kumar - Rs 20 lakh - Bowler

8. Prayas Ray Barman - Rs 1.5 cr - All-rounder

9. Akshdeep Nath - 3.6 cr - All-rounder

Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Kulwant Khejroliya.