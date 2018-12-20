Idris Elba wins the internet with #MeToo comment

While some of Hollywood’s most prominent names have landed in hot waters over their contentious claims on the #MeToo movement, famed actor Idris Elba has proved himself to be on the right side.

During an interview with The Sunday Times the 46-year-old Thor actor was questioned about the times becoming more difficult for male actors in Hollywood in light of the #MeToo movement.

While many distinguished names from the industry answered the same question with statements that backfired, Elba replied: “It’s only difficult if you’re a man with something to hide.”

Subsequent to his response, The Office actor attracted ample praises his way as well with several people coming forth to applaud him for remaining solicitous and thoughtful about the movement.



