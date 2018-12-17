‘Virat Kohli is a better player than Tendulkar, Lara and Ponting’: Michael Vaughan

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is recognized as the best batsman in the world right now. For the debate of best Test cricketer Steve smith and AB de Villiers had been in talks but the debate always came to an end leaving Virat a constant for the debate of best batsman in the world.

30-year-old cricketer proved his masterclass again when he scored his 25th Test Century in the first innings of the second Test against Australia in Perth. He is really used to breaking records by now but with that hundred, Virat broke some more records. With his sixth century in Australia, Virat tied with Sachin Tendulkar as the overseas player with most hundreds in Australia.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently again opened up the debate and declared Virat as the best batsman he has ever seen.

“I have not seen a better player (than Kohli),” Vaughan told Fox Sports.

“I’m not disrespecting Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara or Ricky Ponting but across three formats of the game I have not seen anyone better.”

“He has such high skill levels and an incredible mentality when it comes to dealing with the pressure of the chase. All that while dealing with a weight of expectation and adulation that only Sachin would have experienced.”

Virat is the second fastest batsman to score 25 Test hundreds after reaching the milestone in 127 innings. It is three less than Sachin Tendulkar who took 130 innings to score as many hundreds in Tests. Don Bradman is the fastest to the landmark after taking just 68 innings to score 25 Test hundreds.

It is expected that after all these achievements, Virat is going to be recognized as the best batsman in the history of cricket.