Ranveer Singh is a gentleman: Hina Khan after he helped her walk down the stairs

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh knows how to captivate hearts with not just his charming personality and star power but also his chivalrous nature.



In pictures circulating on social media, the 34-year-old Padmaavat actor could be seen helping actor and Bigg Boss runner-up Hina Khan walk down the stairs as she received an award.

In the photos, the actor could be seen finding it hard to walk down the stairs owing to her floor-length gown and the trophy in one hand, but her struggle was soon put to an end as the Simmba actor jumped in and lent a helping hand to the starlet.

In response to the endearing moment, Hina turned to social media saying: “This was an awww moment you are a gentleman @RanveerOfficial Good luck for SIMBA.”

Ranveer is known to be a gentleman amongst many as his acts of chivalry have been spotted numerous time before as well with his wife Deepika Padukone.