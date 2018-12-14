Alia Bhatt reacts to being called 'Alia Kapoor'

While B-Town is in chaos hosting wedding festivities of numerous A-list celebrities, fans now have their eyes on those couples who have yet to put a ring on their significant others, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.



During her recent Twitter exchange with her fans and followers, the 25-year-old Highway starlet was asked whether she could be referred to as ‘Alia Kapoor’ and the actor’s reply has left all amazed.

Twitter user with the handle Himanshu Kakani had tried to dig out the starlet’s marriage plans with the Tamasha actor asking: "Can we call you alia kapoor? #askalia.”

Silencing the netizen, Alia’s feisty reply stated: “Can I call you Himanshu Bhatt?”

While the duo has maintained a fence of discretion around their relationship, earlier this month, Mahesh Bhatt had given his views about his daughter’s beau saying: “Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir... he's a great guy."

Responding to her father’s comments, Alia stated: “To be honest, I don’t want to talk about it, I am feeling shy. But, I love my father and anything he says obviously means the world to me.”