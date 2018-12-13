close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
December 13, 2018

Seven killed in Turkey train crash

World

AFP
Thu, Dec, 18

ANAKRA: Seven people were killed after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, the Ankara governor´s office said, revising an initial death toll.

The governorate said in a statement that one of those killed was the train driver and that 46 people were injured including three in a serious condition. 

Ankara governor Vasip Sahin had earlier said four people had died and 43 were injured.

The Ankara public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the crash, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The accident comes after another train disaster in July when 24 people were killed and hundreds more injured after a train derailed in Tekirdag province, northwest Turkey, due to ground erosion following heavy rains.

Latest News

More From World