Seven killed in Turkey train crash

ANAKRA: Seven people were killed after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, the Ankara governor´s office said, revising an initial death toll.

The governorate said in a statement that one of those killed was the train driver and that 46 people were injured including three in a serious condition.

Ankara governor Vasip Sahin had earlier said four people had died and 43 were injured.

The Ankara public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the crash, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The accident comes after another train disaster in July when 24 people were killed and hundreds more injured after a train derailed in Tekirdag province, northwest Turkey, due to ground erosion following heavy rains.