Katrina Kaif shows off her dance skills in Zero’s song

Zero’s new song, Husn Parcham, is yet another testimonial that Katrina Kaif is the ultimate dance queen.



The new song was launched at an event attended by Katrina, director Aanand L Rai and choreographer Bosco.

According to reports, Katrina plays a superstar named Babita Kumari in the film.

She is well known for her brilliant dancing skills and this one is yet another feather in her cap.

Looking smoking hot in a white animal print blouse paired with a glittery sequined shorts and jacket, the lady grooves to the catchy lyrics like no other. The teaser stills of the song were enough to make her fans curious and the song is just what they would have expected.

Shah Rukh Khan plays the male lead in Zero and plays a dwarf for the first time in his career.

The song also gives a glimpse of the actor’s haldi ceremony in the film.

Shah Rukh had earlier shared a new still from the song while explaining the meaning of the lyrics. He wrote, “Somebody asked me what Husn Parcham means. Well it means announcement of ones beauty...roughly. Smoothly it means just this...!!!”