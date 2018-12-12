Isha Ambani's wedding extravaganza: Mukesh Ambani spends nearly $100 mln

MUMBAI: Isha Ambani, daughter of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is all set to wed to her childhood friend Anand Piramal, a real-estate developer and scion of another of India’s most prominent business families, today (Wednesday) in Mumbai.

According to media reports, citing people familiar with the planning, the week-long extravaganza is estimated to cost about $100 million. To put the figure in perspective, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding 37 years ago reportedly cost $110 million in today’s dollars.

It is learnt that the guest list is so long that the Ambanis and Piramals have taken over at least five five-star hotels nearby, and a war room has been set up in Mumbai to manage logistics, they said. According to local media reports, more than 100 chartered flights will fly guests to and from Udaipur’s Maharana Pratap Airport.

The Ambanis, according to a statement from a family representative, donated enough food to feed 5,100 people three meals a day for four days, and set up a bazaar to showcase 108 traditional Indian paintings, pottery and other art from local artisans.

Pre-wedding events of Isha Ambani, 27, and Anand Piramal, 33, also made headlines due to the presence of former American First Lady Hillary Clinton, who flew in to the country, just for the high-profile parties.

