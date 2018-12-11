Women are already empowered, its time we stop suppressing them: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut who has established herself as a symbol of resilience against the patriarchy ingrained in the industry, has come forth stressing that people need to stop suppressing women.



In a statement released by the Queen starlet, the feminist icon asserted that women are already empowered but its time that people stop suppressing them.

“Growing up, I was considered a child hero, absolutely sensitive and obedient but when I felt I needed to break free I just took off. No one from the family was allowed to speak to me but my mother would hide and call me and softly ask what did you eat? No other questions,” she stated.

“In those days, I realised love and God is the ultimate truth and both are a woman. Since then I have become a firm believer of women power which can empower us,” she added.

“We don’t need to empower them, they are powerful, and they are the very reason why humanity and human race exists. How can we empower them?

“We just don’t need to suppress them, that’s all…we need to recognise their subtle, sophisticated and superior strength and respect that. Rani Laxmibai was a firm believer of women and their power and she utilised it to the fullest,” she stated.

She went on to underline how it is essential to give powerful roles to female actors who would portray the characters through as much fierceness and gusto as required.