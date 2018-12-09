Indian TV actress detained, grilled by police in murder case

A prominent model-cum-television Indian actress was interrogated and detained by Mumbai Police following the mysterious murder of a diamantaire, Rajeshwar Udani.



Actress Debolina Bhattacharya was grilled for several hours by police in Ghatkopar three days after the missing Udani’s body was recovered in the forests of adjoining Raigad district, Hindustan Times reported.

Officials remain tight-lipped over her role in the case but hinted that some more women from the entertainment industry may be summoned for questioning.

Udani, 57, had been reported missing by his family from his office from November 28.

The police had registered a missing case and launched a search for him. His mobile was tracked in Rabale, Navi Mumbai, before it lost signal.

After nearly a week, on December 4, since he remained untraced and the family suspected something amiss, the police registered a kidnapping case.