Indian politicians break out in scuffle on live television

A spokesperson of India’s Samajwadi Party’s Anurag Bhadoria and his BJP parallel Gaurav Bhatia came to blows during a live show at a private Indian news channel on Saturday.



Indian media reports revealed that the row had amplified to an extent that the police was summoned on the sets of the show to control the situation, who had later taken SP’s Anurag Bhadoria into custody.

A recording of the scuffle that unfolded on the show was also posted on Bhatia’s official Twitter handle which shows the two politicians fuming in a heated dialogue.

The footage goes on to show Bhadoria hostilely knocking Bhatia down and coming forth to pound on him but soon getting stopped by people on the sets.

As a response, the BJP representative was also seen attempting to attack him but was prevented from doing so by people creating a shield between the two leaders.

“Today while participating in a debate on @ZeeNewsHindi #YehKyaKehtaHaiIndia Anurag Bhadoria SP spokesperson physically man handled me. I could have done the same but as a law abiding citizen, I have given a complaint against him and law will take its own course now @BJP4India,” read Bhatia’s tweet.

While Bhadoria is presently under police custody, police have also directed the news channel to submit the footage of the incident.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Singh Nagar also arrived at the police station alleging that Bhatia had mauled Bhadoria.